‘I just want to thank the police:’ Homeless man’s attorney praises Madison officers for restraint with armed suspect

MADISON (WKOW) - The attorney for a homeless man who was caught on video being captured by Madison Police officers after allegedly wielding a hand gun and fighting with a police dog is praising the work on law enforcement in the incident.



"I want to thank the police," says Assistant State Public Defender Stanley Woodard, who says he's been involved in the Black Lives Matter movement for more than four decades.



Authorities say Woodard's client, Trendell Johnson, endangered a woman's life before putting a hand gun in his mouth as he ran from officers on South Stoughton Road May 6 and urged them to kill him.



"They didn't shoot first. They thought first," Woodard said Monday during a Dane County court appearance for Johnson, He was charged with eight felony crimes, including strangulation, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a felon and attempting to flee and officer.



"The defendant was also apparently begging for law enforcement officers to kill him," Assistant Dane County District Rachel Kibbe says.



A probable cause statement and a criminal complaint against Johnson say Johnson attacked a 30-year old Madison with whom he shares at least one child, "gripping her throat, while holding an approximately twelve inch kitchen knife in his right hand."



"I should just kill you right now," the complaint quotes Johnson as telling the woman."



Court records say the woman was able to escape after their eight year old son asked Johnson to stop his attack. They say police used tire-deflation devices to stop Johnson's get away work van. The bystander video by Bryan Hernandez captured Johnson running from officers before police dog Bowie was released to try to stop him, with the dog and Johnson clashing before Johnson went to the ground and was tased by police.

"We've seen a lot of times this type of incident results in a person being shot by the officers," Woodard says. Authorities say Johnson threw a handgun into the road's median before the dog was tasked to bite and control him. "In this particular case, that didn't occur based on the judgment of the officers," Woodard says.

This was not the first time Madison Police arrested Johnson after alleged domestic violence and a pursuit.

Court records show Johnson April 9 allegedly battered and threatened the life of a 38-year old Madison woman, who said she also feared for the safety of her children. Records say Johnson used the same work van to get away from the victim's apartment as officers responded. They say officers drew their weapons when Johnson's van pulled into a parking stall at a deli in the 46-hundred block of Verona Road, and were able to get him to surrender without gun fire.



The criminal case against Johnson in connection with the incident recorded on video becomes his fifth, open felony case in Dane County court.

Court Commissioner Jason Hanson set Johnson's bail at $15,000. Woodard also said it's possible he would ask for a court hearing for Johnson to determine if he is competent to understand the charges and proceedings against him and help with his defense, after initially Woodard asked for such a hearing Monday and then withdrew the request.

Hanson said it was not his place to opine on the actions of police. But Hanson also said he was relieved by the outcome of Johnson's latest clash with officers.



"I'm glad that neither he nor the police took any steps that changed it," Hanson said.


















