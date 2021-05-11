Indicted Florida school superintendent gets $740K severance

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The indicted superintendent of the Florida school district where a massacre happened three years ago will leave his job under a $740,000 severance package. The agreement between Robert Runcie and the Broward County school board was approved by a 5-4 vote Tuesday. Supporters say it will allow the district to move on. Opponents say it’s too generous. Runcie will leave by August, though that date could be sooner if an interim replacement is appointed. He had pleaded not guilty to charges he lied to a grand jury investigating events surrounding the 2018 attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland that killed 17 people.