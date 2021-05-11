Japan’s Nissan sees smaller loss, promises sales recovery

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan says that it has reduced its losses as restructuring efforts kicked in, despite damage to sales from the pandemic. The Japanese automaker reported Tuesday that it lost 81 billion yen, or $743 million, in January-March, a fraction of the 710 billion yen in red ink it racked up last year. Its president, Makoto Uchida, said the company is poised for a recovery in this fiscal year, which began April 1. Nissan is projecting that its global vehicle sales will climb nearly 9% to 4.4 million vehicles this year. It sold 4 million vehicles last year.