Law enforcement officers learn de-escalation techniques

OAK CREEK (WKOW) -- Wisconsin law enforcement officers are now required to undergo de-escalation training, so they learn how to defuse tense situations.

Some officers went through that training Monday night at the Milwaukee Area Technical College training facility in Oak Creek.

The training included some classroom instruction, then moved to simulated exercises. Officers went through scenarios virtually and with an in-person instructor.

"It's not a usual skillset that law enforcement officers practice, so in any profession where they have personal contact, if you can do so in an empathetic manner, you are probably more effective in what you are trying to achieve," training coordinator Tony Reilly told WISN-TV.

A state task force said it hopes to get more funding for these types of classes.