Leigh Perkins, who took Orvis beyond fly fishing, dies at 93

The man who transformed the Vermont-based Orvis company from a niche fly-fishing supply company into a global retailer of outdoor supplies, apparel and protector of the environment has died. Leigh H. Perkins was 93. The Sunderland-based Orvis says Perkins died May 7 in Monticello, Florida. Perkins bought Orvis in 1965 and ran it until the early 1990s. Now his grandson, Orvis President Simon Perkins, is the third generation of his family to run the business. The company says that Perkins would hunt or fish more than 250 days a year into his 90s, but he also worked to protect the natural world and the company donates a portion of its profits to conservation.