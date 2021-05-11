Local vaccinators await CDC recommendation on COVID vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Wednesday, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel is scheduled to meet to adopt the expanded use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds.

Once that step is taken, vaccinators like Public Health Madison and Dane County will wait for the final okay from the Department of Health Services to begin scheduling that age group.

A chunk of appointments at the Alliant Energy Center site have been set aside for this age group for later this week.

Tess Ellens is an immunization coordinator for PHMDC. She says, "We've tentatively kind of held off some appointments, anticipating that the 12 to 15 year old group could be eligible at any time, so that we have those doses ready for when we're able to use them."

Ellens says the easiest way for parents who have children in this age group is to go to the health department's website and sign up. She just asks that you wait for the CDC recommendation.