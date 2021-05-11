Middleton man arrested for Beltline shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police arrested a Middleton man in connection to a shooting last week on the eastbound Beltline.

Authorities did not give the man's name, but did say he was 26 years old.

Police released the information in an update to an incident report Tuesday.

The man was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The Dane County District Attorney's Office will make the final decision on whether to charge the man.

On Thursday, officers responded to the eastbound Beltline near Whitney Way when just after 12:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Officers said that a road rage incident preceded the shooting. A car was hit by several bullets.

Authorities said that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.