Mattel launches toy takeback recycling program

MADISON (WKOW/CNN)-- If you're looking to purge some old toys, Mattel is launching a new pilot recycling program called "Mattel Playback."

The company says it will take your old toys and use pieces from them to create new toys.

Currently, they're accepting items from three brands such as Barbie, Matchbox, and Mega Toys.

You can turn in your toys by going to Mattel's website, printing a free shipping label, and then mailing the toys back to the company.

Mattel adds that the toys can not be repurposed. Instead, they will be turned into other products or converted from waste to energy.

So far the program is only available in the United States and Canada, but Mattel plans to start similar programs in other countries.