Official: 2 sheriff’s deputies killed in central Texas town

EDEN, Texas (AP) — A Department of Public Safety official says that two sheriffs deputies have been killed in the central Texas town of Eden. Trooper Justin Baker confirmed Tuesday that the Concho County deputies died, but he said further details would be released in a statement. The Lubbock Police Department says it was “heartbroken” to learn of the deaths and that its officers will escort the deputies’ bodies to a forensics lab in Lubbock later Tuesday morning. Eden is about 210 miles southwest of Dallas.