Pfizer head Albert Bourla writing book about COVID vaccine

NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer Chairman and CEO Dr. Albert Bourla can now look back and tell the incredible story. Bourla has a deal with Harper Business for what the publisher is calling “an exclusive, first-hand, behind-the-scenes story” of how the drugmaker managed to develop an effective vaccine against Covid-19 in a remarkably short period of time — months instead of years. Bourla’s “Moonshot: Inside Pfizer’s Nine-Month Race to Make the Impossible Possible” is scheduled to come out Nov. 9. Financial terms were not disclosed. Bourla plans to donate any proceeds to charity.