Police: Stoughton arson suspect set fire to burn ‘evil spirits’

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- Stoughton Police arrested a man after he allegedly confessed to lighting the Viking Laundry Mat on fire Sunday, with the man claiming he set the fire to kill spirits he believed were following him.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, submitted by SPD officer Paul Johnson and Sergeant Robert Miller, claimed Jonathan Reeves was standing by the entrance to the building as smoke and flames were visible from the road. When asked if he knew who set the fire, Reeves immediately told the officers he did.

"He believed he was cursed and he burned his blanket to get rid of the evil spirits and the government tracking device," Johnson said in the complaint.

Reeves allegedly told investigators that he had drunk two beers but had not consumed any drugs. He willingly admitted that the building owner did not consent to the fire and did not resist arrest.

He faces a potential arson charge, carrying a maximum fine of $100,000 and a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.