Report: U. of Michigan missed chances to stop doctor’s abuse

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A report says staff at the University of Michigan missed many opportunities to stop a doctor who committed sexual misconduct against hundreds of patients over decades at the school. The report released Tuesday by the WilmerHale firm comes more than a year after former students publicly accused the late Robert Anderson of molesting them. The university has acknowledged Anderson’s abuse but hired the law firm for a comprehensive review. Some university officials at the time took no action despite being aware of complaints. The report confirmed that, especially in the athletic department. Anderson died in 2008.