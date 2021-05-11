Republican-backed Arizona voting bill explained

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is the latest Republican-controlled state in the crosshairs of voting rights advocates after Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Tuesday allowing potentially tens of thousands of people to be purged from a list of voters who automatically get a mail ballot. Republicans said the measure will save money and further trust in elections at a time when a substantial share of the GOP base distrusts Donald Trump’s 2020 loss, despite no evidence of problems that could have affected the results. Critics said the bill will make it harder for people to vote, with an especially strong effect on new or infrequent voters, especially people of color and those living in poverty.