Slovakia halts use of AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s Health Ministry says it is halting use of the two-shot AstraZeneca vaccine. Tuesday’s announcement comes after Slovakia’s State Institute for Drug Control concluded that the death of a 47-year-old woman who received the AstraZeneca was “likely” linked to the vaccine. AstraZeneca will still be administered to those who are waiting for the second shot. The ministry said Tuesday it is considering its further steps and will inform the public later in the week.