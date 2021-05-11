Slow, but steady warm up ahead

Slow, but steady warm up aheadUpdated
- The complete 27 Storm Track forecast
- Sign up to receive the daily forecast email
- Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a cold start to the morning, temperatures will quickly jump heading into the afternoon.
SET UP
A dominant area of high pressure is in control. This will keep our weather pattern dry with cool nights and milder days.
At night, heat escapes back into the atmosphere allowing temperatures to plummet near freezing. During the day, plenty of sunshine causes conditions to warm quickly.
TODAY
A quick warm up ahead with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing to the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT
Mostly clear and chilly again with temperatures in the low to mid 30s and frost possible late at night.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly sunny and milder with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
THURSDAY
Partly sunny and warmer with seasonal highs in the mid to upper 60s.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY
Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and isolated showers possible.
There is a higher chance for showers and even a few storms at night.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny with a chance for showers and highs in the upper 60s.
MONDAY
Partly sunny with a chance for showers and highs approaching 70°.