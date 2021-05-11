Slow, but steady warm up ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - After a cold start to the morning, temperatures will quickly jump heading into the afternoon.



SET UP

A dominant area of high pressure is in control. This will keep our weather pattern dry with cool nights and milder days.

At night, heat escapes back into the atmosphere allowing temperatures to plummet near freezing. During the day, plenty of sunshine causes conditions to warm quickly.

TODAY

A quick warm up ahead with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing to the mid to upper 50s.



TONIGHT

Mostly clear and chilly again with temperatures in the low to mid 30s and frost possible late at night.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and milder with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny and warmer with seasonal highs in the mid to upper 60s.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny in the upper 60s.

Dry weather the rest of the work week

SATURDAY

Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s and isolated showers possible.



There is a higher chance for showers and even a few storms at night.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with a chance for showers and highs in the upper 60s.



MONDAY

Partly sunny with a chance for showers and highs approaching 70°.