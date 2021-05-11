South Dakota pitcher’s prosthetic arm found at recycler

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A college baseball player from South Dakota whose prosthetic arm was stolen from his vehicle has gotten it back after it was found at a recycling plant. Augustana’s Parker Hanson is a right-handed pitcher who was born without a left hand but found a way to adapt at a young age so he could play his favorite game. His prosthetic arm and the attachments were in a backpack that was stolen from his unlocked pickup outside his home. Hanson got a text Tuesday saying that his arm had been recovered at Millennium Recycling Inc. in Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports that a worker at the plant found it among other items in the recycling facility and picked it out.