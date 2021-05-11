Suspected militants kill 4 people in Indonesian village

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Officials say five suspected militants killed four people in an Indonesian village on Tuesday, beheading one of them. The attackers also burned a motorcycle that belonged to one of the victims in Kalemago village in Central Sulawesi province’s Poso district. A provincial spokesperson says a witness said the attackers were believed to be members of the East Indonesia Mujahideen group. He says police and military officers are searching for the perpetrators. It was unclear why the villagers were targeted. In November, members of East Indonesia Mujahideen killed four people and burned seven houses in a village in Sigi district.