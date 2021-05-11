Thousands of pounds of cheese spill after semi crash in Green County

ALBANY (WKOW) -- Thousands of pounds of cheese spilled after a semi overturned along Highway 59 in Albany, causing the closure of the highway for almost eight hours.

Check out more Wisconsin news here.

The Green County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported around 6:15 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say the semi went into the ditch, where it ran into a power pole. The semi overturned and about 43,000 pounds of cheese in the trailer spilled out.

The driver was wearing his seatbelt and told authorities he was not hurt. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The driver was cited for failure to secure a load.

Alliant Energy was called in to make repairs to the power pole and power lines.