Tribes in Wisconsin see increase in drug overdoses

MADISON (WKOW) -- The leader of a Native American tribe in Wisconsin says members are seeing an increase in drug overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Johnson, Sr., the president of the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, delivered the State of the Tribes address at the State Capitol Tuesday.

He said drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine are killing people, despite strong enforcement and strong prosecution of criminals.

"Yet the flow of drugs into the Northwoods has escalated during the pandemic, as mental health, economic and social challenges exert growing pressure on our people and families," Johnson said.

He said the tribes believe the proposal in the state budget for a regional mental health and treatment facility in northern Wisconsin would help tribe members fight drug abuse.