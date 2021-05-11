USDA recommends feeding children major food allergens early on

(WKOW) -- Food allergies are a common problem among kids and adults. According to Johns Hopkins, about eight percent of kids have a food allergy. Recently, the USDA released new guidelines for parents, suggesting they feed their kids foods like milk, eggs, and peanuts early on in life.

"What we know today is that the inclusion of common allergens things like peanut, tree nut, fish, shellfish, soy, egg, we, we want all of those foods in your baby's diet right from the get-go," Dr. Wendy Swanson, the Chief Medical Officer for SpoonfulONE said.

Dr. Swanson said food allergies cost families thousands of dollars. On average, families spend $4,000 a year per family. She said allergies can also take a psychological toll.

"Food allergies can be a life-threatening disease. You know, we know children and families have to change where they eat, what they have in their kitchen, and their sense of safety every single day," Dr. Swanson said.

May 9-15 is Food Allergy Awareness Week.