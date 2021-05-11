Wisconsin Republicans to vote on election law changes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature is scheduled to vote on bills that would make it more difficult to vote absentee.

The proposals up Tuesday are all but certain to be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, but that GOP lawmakers say are needed to address issues that arose during last year’s presidential election.

The measures are part of a national push by Republicans to change voting laws following former President Donald Trump’s defeat in November and his bogus claims that there was widespread fraud and abuse.

Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden by about 20,600 votes in Wisconsin, an outcome that withstood a partial recount and numerous state and federal lawsuits.