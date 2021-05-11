WPPA survey finds 79 percent of people in Wisconsin approve of local police

(WKOW) -- A survey commissioned by the state's largest police union, Wisconsin Professional Police Association in collaboration with St. Norbert College, finds most people approve of the job their local police department is doing.

The poll found 79 percent of respondents approved of their department's work. That number was 83 percent for white respondents and 58 percent for people of color.

According to the survey, 49 percent said they oppose taking money from their local police department's budget to fund social programs while 42 percent favor it.

However, 58 percent said they want to end qualified immunity, which makes it impossible to sue individual officers when they commit misconduct.