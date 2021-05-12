1 dead in Green County crash, car fire

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- A driver died in a crash that ended in a fiery blaze early Wednesday morning near Juda, according to the Green County Sheriff's Office.

The Juda Fire Department was called to a car fire along Middle Juda Road at about 1 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they determined the driver was traveling westbound when the vehicle left the roadway, went into a ditch and hit a tree. The vehicle caught fire in the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said speed appears to be a factor in the crash.