Tech audit of Colonial Pipeline found ‘glaring’ problems

BOSTON (AP) — The author of a 3-year-old audit of the pipeline company hit by a cyberattack threatening East Coast fuel supplies has told The Associated Press that he found “atrocious” information management practices and “a patchwork of poorly connected and secured systems.” Colonial Pipeline says that while it did not hire the auditor’s firm for the information system overhaul it proposed, it has spent tens of millions of dollars in the past few years on cybersecurity measures to harden its network. Colonial is not yet saying how it was hacked or if it paid ransom to the cybercriminals who, in addition to paralyzing its network, stole data.