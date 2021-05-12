4th driest spring on record, warm up ahead

MADISON (WKOW) - Our dry weather pattern remains, but temperatures will begin to climb through the forecast.



RAIN RECAP

We're running nearly a 4" precipitation deficit this season, making it the fourth driest spring so far on record.

The forecast is dry until later this weekend, so moderate drought conditions will continue.

SET UP

A dominant area of high pressure is overhead. This will continue to allow mainly clear, dry conditions, but this air mass will moderate as it lingers across the Great Lakes region causing each day to be warmer than the last.

TODAY

Mostly sunny and becoming milder with a high around 63°.



TONIGHT

Mostly clear and not as cool with a low of 39°.



THURSDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and warmer with a high of 66°.



FRIDAY

Partly sunny and seasonal with a high of 68°.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny with a high of 68°.



There is a chance for showers and storms in the evening and overnight.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny with a chance for showers and a high of 66°.



Shower and storm chance continues overnight.

Milder days ahead

MONDAY

Partly sunny with a chance for showers and a warmer high around 70°.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny with a high of 72°.