88-year-old artist finishes year of pandemic ‘daily doodles’

WESTMORELAND, N.H. (AP) — An 88-year-old artist looking to fill time during the pandemic has completed an entire year of elaborate “daily doodles.” Robert Seaman moved into the Maplewood Assisted Living facility in Westmoreland, New Hampshire, just weeks before pandemic restrictions cut residents off from the outside world. Since then, he’s spent about six hours a day drawing and painting, returning to a passion he has held since boyhood. His daughter emails the images to friends and family and has been selling originals and prints to benefit charity.