Austrian chancellor under investigation for corruption

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz says he’s under investigation by anti-corruption authorities on suspicion he made false statements to a parliamentary commission. He denies the allegations. Kurz told lawmakers Wednesday that the investigation by the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor’s Office is centered on statements he gave during a parliamentary probe centered on his coalition partner party’s leader, which triggered the collapse of his previous government in 2019. Kurz suggested the probe would likely lead to a criminal charge and that he would comply with questioning should the case go before a judge, Austria’s APA news agency reported. He said he had no thoughts of resigning.