Benefit concert to raise money and awareness for housing stability in Dane County

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- A benefit concert put on by the Wisconsin Ensemble Project will raise money for the United Way of Dane County.

Wednesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, a musician from the group stopped by the show along with a United Way representative.

They talked about the importance of coming together for a greater cause, housing stability in Dane County.

"[It's] a way to partner with area organizations to bring awareness to a lot of issues that have been going on for a long time that have also been magnified by the pandemic and to try to not only raise awareness but funds and support for these community organizations," said Mary Theodore from the Wisconsin Ensemble Project.

The free event is Friday, May 14 at 6 p.m. and tickets can be reserved by going to this website: eventbrite.com

Donations are encouraged.