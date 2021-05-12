Blinken stresses US resolve in call with Russian diplomat

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told his Russian counterpart that the Biden administration won’t waver in responding to aggression from Moscow in the United States or elsewhere. The State Department says Blinken made that point in a Wednesday telephone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The call comes as tensions between Washington and Moscow are running high over a number of issues including Russia’s troop buildup along its border with Ukraine, allegations of Russian meddling in U.S. elections and the recent cyberattack blamed on a Russia-linked criminal network on a key American oil pipeline. Blinken and Lavrov are set to meet in person for the first time next week in Iceland.