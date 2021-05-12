CNN’s Sanjay Gupta worries about a muddled pandemic message

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s Sanjay Gupta says he’s worried that Americans are not getting clear enough messages about what they should or shouldn’t be doing at this stage of the coronavirus pandemic. Gupta, who’s been dispensing medical reports and advice on CNN for two decades, said there’s too much uncertainty about simple questions like whether vaccinated people need to wear masks outdoors. He doesn’t. He said there are two extremes with people who won’t let their guard down and others who have tired of guidelines and restrictions. Gupta produced and narrated a documentary on the race to develop the COVID-19 vaccine that debuts Saturday on CNN.