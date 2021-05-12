Conservative Wisconsin law firm sues Biden administration over restaurant relief funding

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin law firm is suing the Biden administration on behalf of a Tennessee business owner for race and gender discrimination in the administration's pandemic relief program.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, a firm that champions conservative causes, announced the suit in a press release sent Wednesday afternoon.

The lawsuit claims that the Small Business Administration discriminates in the way it handles the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, a multi-billion program funded through the most recent COVID-19 relief bill passed into law.

The SBA announced the first group of 16,000 restaurants that will get funding through the program in question. The press release about the disbursement did not include demographic information about the restaurant owners.

WILL claims that law requires the federal government to give preference to businesses owned by women and "certain minorities" when distributing money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The press release said that the program sent white men "to the back of the line."

"Under the guise of pandemic relief, the American Rescue Plan Act enables the federal government to engage in illegal and unconstitutional race and sex discrimination," WILL President and General Counsel Rick Esenberg said. "This is ugly, pernicious, and toxic."

The law firm is suing on behalf of Antonio Vitolo, the owner of Jake’s Bar and Grill near Harriman, Tennessee.

"I do not want special treatment." Vitolo said in a written statement. "I just want to be treated equally under the law."