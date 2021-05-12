Danes mull new probe of 1990 ferry fire that killed 159

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish lawmakers have decided to create a task force to look into a 1990 ferry fire that killed 159 people, which could lead to a new police investigation into one of Scandinavia’s worst peacetime maritime disasters. The Scandinavian Star was engulfed in flames on an overnight run from the Norwegian capital of Oslo to northern Denmark on April 7, 1990. Arson was initially blamed. Later, a report concluded that the 20-year-old ferry had been unfit to sail. Another probe determined that there were several separate fires and relatives alleged that the motive was insurance fraud. The ship had been allegedly insured for twice its value shortly before the fire broke out.