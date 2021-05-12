Department of Justice releases names in Avoca murder investigation

AVOCA (WKOW) -- A 21-year-old Avoca man is in jail facing potential charges for murdering his mother, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Check out more of our crime coverage here.

In a news release Wednesday, the DOJ said Sean Pickett, 21, is in custody on suspicion of killing his mother, Susan Pickett, 54. Authorities said earlier this week that Sean Pickett was the one who initially called the authorities.

The Division of Criminal Investigation continues to look into the situation surrounding Susan Pickett's death. Sean Pickett's initial bail hearing is Wednesday.

This is a developing story.