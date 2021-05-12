EU court: Amazon tax deal with Luxembourg was legal

BRUSSELS (AP) — A European Union court has overturned a ruling by the European Commission that a tax deal between the Luxembourg government and Amazon amounted to illegal state support. The European Commission ordered in 2017 the U.S. online retailer to pay around 250 million euros ($300 million) in back taxes to Luxembourg. But judges at the EU’s General Court said Wednesday that the European Commission didn’t prove “to the requisite legal standard that there was an undue reduction of the tax burden of a European subsidiary of the Amazon group.”