Europe rights body worried by claims Greece ejects migrants

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Europe’s top human rights body has expressed “deep concern” at persistent allegations that Greek authorities have on several occasions illegally forced back migrants trying to clandestinely enter from neighboring Turkey. In a letter made public Wednesday, the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights urged Athens “to put an end to these practices and to ensure that independent and effective investigations are carried out.” Greece denies the claims, and in their answer to the letter government officials on Tuesday said the allegations have so far proved “largely unsubstantiated.” An independent investigation in Greece found last month that authorities have failed to adequately respond to pushback allegations.