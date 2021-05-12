Evers adjusting spending plans after Rescue Plan money less than expected

MADISON (WKOW) -- The only definitive answer from Gov. Tony Evers Wednesday to questions about how his administration will adapt to Wisconsin receiving $700 million less than expected under the American Rescue Plan is it will not affect previously announced plans for small business relief.

Wisconsin learned Tuesday it would be receiving $2.5 billion through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Congressional Budget Office previously estimated the state would get $3.2 billion.

Evers, who vetoed a bill in March that would've given the Republican-controlled legislature a say over how the money is spent, had previously laid out the proposed spending into three buckets:

$2.5 billion for economic relief, including grants for businesses

$200 million for broadband expansion

$500 million for ongoing pandemic response.

Given the proposed spending skeleton, losing $700 million caused the Evers administration to regroup.

"Obviously, that $700 million makes a difference," Evers said. "That's $700 million we can't help people, our small businesses and others to recover as quickly as we wanted to."

Evers later in that same answer to a question about how the reduction would affect the state's relief plans, he indicated small business relief would remain at the top of the priority list.

"When we think about the areas of the state that have been struggling so mightily, it's small businesses, Main Street businesses, bars, restaurants and so on," Evers said. "We will continue to make sure they are a priority."

Britt Cudaback, communications director for the governor's office, said Wednesday the disappointing news would likely cause the administration to shrink its proposed spending in all three buckets but added it would not affect previously announced business relief plans.

Those included $420 million for small business recovery grants, $50 million for Main Street business grants, $50 million for equitable recovery, and $50 million for 'beyond the classroom' initiative.

The administration had also pledged $50 million in relief for the tourism industry, which Cudaback said would also be unaffected by the reduction.

The loss of an anticipated $700 million will also cause issues for the ongoing state budget process.

UW-Madison Political Science Professor Barry Burden said matters were further muddied by the clarification the $2.5 billion would be split in two doses; one half coming up from, the other not arriving for another year.

"To have a second amount waiting out there to be received by the state next year, I think, further complicates things," Burden said. "Because we really don't have a good sense what the state's budget situation will be like 12 months from now."

Pays to vaccinate?

While Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday the state will hold five $1 million lotteries to reward residents who've been vaccinated, Evers said he would not rule out anything when asked if he'd consider putting state money toward a vaccination incentive program.

"We will do everything within our power to get people to get shots in their arms," Evers said.

As for the money earmarked for ongoing pandemic response, whatever the final amount ends up being, Cudaback said those funds would cover the continuation of efforts including contact tracing and clinics.

Department of Health Services officials on Wednesday's call said they were moving into a phase that would vaccinate fewer people over a longer period of time as demand for the vaccine has hit a wall in recent weeks and about 45 percent of the state's population having received at least one dose.