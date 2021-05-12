FM says Iran ready for closer ties with rival Saudi Arabia

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister says his country is ready for closer ties with its regional rival Saudi Arabia. Speaking in Damascus, Mohammad Javad Zarif said Wednesday he hoped recent talks would lead to greater stability in the region. Zarif was speaking after a meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad. He said he hoped the talks would “come to fruition” and lead to cooperation between the two rivals to bring more stability and peace to the region, particularly in Yemen. Iran and Saudi Arabia have long been regional rivals and support opposite sides in Yemen, Syria and elsewhere in the region.