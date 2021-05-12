Former Milwaukee County judge charged in federal court with distributing child porn

MADISON (WKOW) -- A former Milwaukee County judge has been charged with two counts of distributing child pornography in addition to other charges he faces in a related case.

The counts against Brett Blomme, 40, Cottage Grove, were announced in a press release Wednesday from the Office of the U.S. District Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Prosecutors allege that on Oct. 30 and Nov. 1 of last year, Blomme sent an image of child pornography to another person on Kik Messenger. Blomme was serving as a Milwaukee County Children’s Court judge at the time.

He was charged in Dane County Circuit Court earlier this year with seven counts of possessing child pornography and released on a $500 bond. The Dane County case remains open.

If convicted in federal court, Blomme faces a mandatory sentence of at least 5 years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison on each count.