Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Cold temperatures and light winds will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge,

Jefferson, Waukesha, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&