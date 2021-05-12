Frost Advisory from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Walworth County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Cold temperatures and light winds will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Marquette, Green Lake, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge,
Jefferson, Waukesha, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
