Frost Advisory until WED 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Walworth County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Cold temperatures and light winds will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of east central, south central and southeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&