Grand jury clears police in killing; family wants US probe

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A grand jury has cleared police officers in Louisiana who shot and killed a Black man last year outside a convenience story. Now an attorney for the man’s family says he will request a federal investigation. A Lafayette Parish grand jury declined second-degree murder charges on Tuesday against Lafayette police officers who shot Trayford Pellerin on Aug. 21. News agencies report that attorney Ron Haley said he will ask the U.S. Justice Department to investigate whether Pellerin’s civil rights were violated. Police have said Pellerin was trying to enter a convenience store carrying a knife and ignored police commands to drop it.