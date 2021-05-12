Skip to Content

Grant County authorities ask for help finding missing person

Harmonie Clauer (1)

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person.

Harmonie Clauer was last seen near Bloomington around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night, according to Wednesday morning post on the sheriff's office's Facebook page.

The post did not give a description or age for Clauer, but a picture that accompanied the post showed her as a white woman with brown, shoulder-length hair.

Authorities asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office. The phone number for the dispatch center is (608) 723-2157.

Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office, WI on Wednesday, May 12, 2021
