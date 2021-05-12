Skip to Content

House GOP ousts Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post

Updated
Last updated today at 8:57 am
8:31 am National/WorldPoliticalTop Stories
MGN_1280x720_10504P00-YLROF
Elizabeth Lynne Cheney (R) is an American attorney and politician serving as the U.S. Representative for Wyoming's at-large congressional district since 2017., Photo Date: 2/10/2017

WASHINGTON (AP) -- House Republicans have ousted Rep. Liz Cheney from her post as the chamber's No. 3 GOP leader, punishing her after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in fomenting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Check out all of our political coverage here.

Meeting behind closed doors for less than 20 minutes Wednesday, GOP lawmakers used a voice vote to remove Cheney, R-Wyo., from the party's No. 3 House position.

She has been Congress' highest-ranking Republican woman and is a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content