Judge rejects plea deal for darknet child porn purveyor

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A federal judge in Maryland has rejected a plea agreement that called for 15 to 21 years in prison for a man who authorities say was the world’s largest purveyor of child pornography. Eric Eoin Marques is entitled to withdraw his guilty plea if U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang departs from the sentence recommended by prosecutors and defense attorneys. The judge said Wednesday that he’s inclined to sentence Marques to more than 21 years for operating a web hosting service that enabled users to anonymously access millions of illicit images and videos, many depicting the rape and torture of infants and toddlers.