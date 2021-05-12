L.O. Johnson surpasses his father in the UW record book

MADISON (WKOW)-- Waunakee's standout sprinter L.O. Johnson transferred to the University of Wisconsin from the University of New Mexico this past season.

"It's home to me, so when I think of Wisconsin, I think of home," L.O. said.

Everything fell into place for the Johnson family as L.O. is now carrying on the family tradition. Both of his parents, Lawrence and Vernetta ran track at UW.

"I tell him, I get my speed from my mom," L.O. laughed.

But, his dad set a target for him early on. Lawrence holds a couple of spots in the Wisconsin outdoor track and field record book. https://uwbadgers.com/documents/2021/5/10/MTrack_Top_10_Outdoor.pdf

One of the records is in the 100-meter dash. Forty-five years ago, Lawrence ran a 10.37, which ranked 9th all-time. L.O. has been eyeing that record for a long time.

"Honestly speaking when I was younger, I would always tell him like hey I am going to get your record and stuff like that, but I don't know if I truly believed it," L.O. said.

L.O. took off in his first year as a Badger, and Lawrence could feel him coming.

"When I saw him coming up the latter, I'm like okay son, I see you coming," Lawrence said. "I think at the last track meet, he had the nerve to look up at me and say 'today's the day.' "

"After the 4 X 1, I felt like I had my legs underneath me," L.O. said. "I developed enough to the point where I could let him know today was going to be the day."

At a recent meet in Minneapolis, L.O. ran the 100-meter dash in a time of 10.31 seconds, moving to 8th all-time, and surpassing his dad.

"It's great to see both of our names on there," Lawrence said. "I am number three in the 200, so he's still got some work to do."

Watch out pops, L.O. proved he loves a good challenge.