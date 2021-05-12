Lows and highs warming, dry until this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - Hello warmer weather! Highs in the 60s return Wednesday and continue through the weekend.

A beautiful day is upon us with mostly sunny skies.

A few more clouds start to filter in this afternoon, early evening. Although, ample sunshine to start to the day and light winds let temps warm quickly.

Low 60s are expected for a high temperature today.

Skies clear once again at night/overnight, with lows dropping into the 30s likely. Although, not as low. Some may be on the line for potential frost. But, frost would be patchy instead of widespread like the last couple of nights.

Values continue to rise throughout the end of the work week, with majority of the days through the weekend in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Dry weather continues now and until most of Saturday.

It's no secret, southern Wisconsin/majority of the state could use rain! Southern Wisconsin's rain deficit ranges from a few inches of range to an inch in most places.

Which, as of recent, makes it the 4th driest spring on record.

Saturday late evening/night is likely the first shot of rain. Sunday looks to be the better chance for rain, with a chance of showers throughout the day potentially and showers and storms possible overnight. Another chance for some showers Monday.

Next week looks to continue on with the warming trend. Highs in the 70s likely return Monday and Tuesday.