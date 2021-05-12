Man pleads guilty to stealing $800K from disabled kids group

CHICAGO (AP) — The former executive director of a suburban Chicago nonprofit created to help children with disabilities has pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges. Stuart Nitzkin of Deerfield pleaded guilty Wednesday during an arraignment conducted by video conference before U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis. The judge set the sentencing of the 45-year-old Nitzkin for Aug. 3. A criminal information made public last week alleged Nitzkin stole more than $800,000 from American Friends of the Israel Sport Center for the Disabled. Nitzkin was accused of using funds stolen between the stolen funds to pay personal expenses.