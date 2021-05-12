Middleton High School student victim of Beltline shooting

MADISON (WKOW) - Authorities say a Middleton High School student was the victim of a shooting on the Beltline.

Dane County Court search warrant records show the student was a passenger in an SUV on the Beltline near the South Whitney Way exit May 6 when a driver in another SUV fired as many as seven gun shots at the student's vehicle. Authorities say the victim was shot in the leg. They say another Middleton High student who was driving was able to get to a nearby gas station, where the victim received help and was then taken to UW Hospital.

According to court records, the victim told police before the shooting, the other SUV swerved directly in front of them.

"They were almost ran off the road and the vehicle's collision sensors were going off," police say the victim recounted. The victim also told police his fellow student then followed the other SUV closely until the shooting.



There is no information in the court records to indicate the victim and the driver knew the gunman.

Search warrant records state authorities used beltline cameras to help identify the gunman's vehicle.

Records say the man arrested by Madison Police Tuesday in connection to the shooting is JB Richmond, Jr., 26, Middleton. A Dane County District Attorney's representative says Richmond is scheduled to appear for a court hearing Thursday.

Authorities say the victim also picked Richmond out of a photo lineup as the man who shot at him.