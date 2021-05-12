Mobile education clinic addresses vaccine hesitancy

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Goodman Community Center hosted a mobile education vaccine clinic Wednesday evening.

Dr. Eva Vivia, president of the African American Health Network, was there to answer questions.

She said there is a lot of hesitancy among people of color because of bad experiences long before the pandemic.

"Many BIPOC, particularly African Americans, have had bad experiences within the health care system or other aspects of their life that have contributed to this mistrust," said Dr. Vivian.

Dr. Vivian added that misinformation online is another reason for making people hesitant to get the vaccine.