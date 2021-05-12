More than 50 percent of Dane County residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- Public Health Madison Dane County announced Wednesday that more than 50 percent of eligible residents have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

According to a Tweet PHMDC posted Wednesday morning, 50.8 percent of all residents 16 and up are fully vaccinated, while 61.6 percent have received at least one dose.

Seniors are the furthest along, having been prioritized since the three vaccines first became available. 93.8 percent of Dane County residents age 65 and up are at least partially vaccinated.

Even the group with the lowest rate, 16 to 17-year-olds, has a partial vaccination rate of 60.8 percent.